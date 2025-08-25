Brokerages Set Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP) Price Target at $58.12

Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.1188.

Several research firms have recently commented on TAP. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th.

NYSE TAP opened at $52.7750 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.92. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $46.94 and a 52 week high of $64.66.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 8.61%. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Molson Coors Beverage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.360-5.540 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is 37.08%.

Institutional Trading of Molson Coors Beverage

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter worth $134,289,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 414.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,987,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,748 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 317.9% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,044,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,851 shares during the period. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $68,010,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 269.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,237,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,329,000 after acquiring an additional 902,296 shares during the period. 78.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

