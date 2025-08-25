Brokerages Set NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Target Price at $78.22

Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-two analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.2222.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on NIKE in a report on Sunday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. DZ Bank cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on NIKE from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

Institutional Trading of NIKE

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $7,951,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 842,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,894,276.69. The trade was a 11.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 952.6% during the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE opened at $78.4040 on Friday. NIKE has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $90.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.51 and its 200-day moving average is $67.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.27.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.07%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

