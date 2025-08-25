Brokerages Set Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) Target Price at $12.38

Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.3750.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PERI. Roth Mkm raised shares of Perion Network from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Perion Network from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Roth Capital set a $14.00 target price on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th.

Perion Network Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Perion Network

Shares of PERI opened at $9.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.06 million, a P/E ratio of -78.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.43. Perion Network has a 52 week low of $6.99 and a 52 week high of $11.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Perion Network by 11.0% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 22,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Perion Network by 582.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 64,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 55,170 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Perion Network by 20.0% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 42,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 7,028 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Perion Network by 38.8% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 81,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 22,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in Perion Network by 1.7% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 725,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,359,000 after buying an additional 11,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

