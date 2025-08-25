Brokerages Set QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE:QGEN) PT at $49.69

Shares of QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.6865.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on QIAGEN in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on QIAGEN from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on QIAGEN from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen cut QIAGEN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday, August 7th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QGEN. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in QIAGEN by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 16,106 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in QIAGEN by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in QIAGEN by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 770.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 142,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,359,000 after buying an additional 27,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:QGEN opened at $49.7140 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35. QIAGEN has a fifty-two week low of $37.63 and a fifty-two week high of $51.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.90. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.64.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 18.30%.The company had revenue of $533.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. QIAGEN has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.580- EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.350 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QIAGEN will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 52.0%. QIAGEN’s payout ratio is presently 14.79%.

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.

