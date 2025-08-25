Brokerages Set Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) Target Price at $7.22

Shares of Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.2222.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Repay from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on Repay from $4.50 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Repay from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Repay from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th.
Repay stock opened at $5.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.23. Repay has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $9.75. The stock has a market cap of $517.90 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $75.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.24 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 35.79% and a positive return on equity of 8.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Repay will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Repay declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, May 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 19% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.
