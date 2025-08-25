Brokerages Set Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:GPCR) Target Price at $75.71

Shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.7143.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GPCR. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Structure Therapeutics from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th.

Structure Therapeutics Stock Performance

GPCR opened at $19.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -18.68 and a beta of -1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.24 and its 200-day moving average is $21.03. Structure Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $45.37.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.08). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Structure Therapeutics will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Structure Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deep Track Capital LP boosted its position in Structure Therapeutics by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,492 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,725,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,782,000 after purchasing an additional 575,000 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,560,000. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Structure Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,540,000. Finally, Foresite Capital Management VI LLC purchased a new position in Structure Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,390,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Structure Therapeutics Company Profile

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

