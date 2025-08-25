Brokerages Set Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target at $14.63

Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.6264.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sunrun from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $13.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th.

Sunrun Stock Up 9.9%

RUN opened at $16.20 on Friday. Sunrun has a twelve month low of $5.38 and a twelve month high of $22.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.58. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.37.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.25. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 120.59% and a positive return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $569.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sunrun will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sunrun news, CEO Mary Powell sold 11,509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $124,297.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 893,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,646,992. This represents a 1.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 8,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $86,588.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 679,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,340,465.64. The trade was a 1.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,283 shares of company stock worth $836,110 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sunrun

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $667,000. Marex Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,948,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 197.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 120,612 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 244,965 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 778,902 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,371,000 after purchasing an additional 67,511 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

