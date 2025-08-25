Brokerages Set TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) PT at $17.40

Shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.40.

TASK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of TaskUs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of TaskUs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $20.00 to $16.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. William Blair cut shares of TaskUs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of TaskUs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

Shares of TaskUs stock opened at $17.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.99 and a 200-day moving average of $15.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 2.16. TaskUs has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Think Investments LP lifted its position in TaskUs by 14.8% during the second quarter. Think Investments LP now owns 3,734,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,593,000 after purchasing an additional 481,307 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in TaskUs during the second quarter worth about $16,325,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in TaskUs by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 957,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,223,000 after acquiring an additional 69,704 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in TaskUs by 6.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 790,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,772,000 after acquiring an additional 47,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Investments Inc. raised its stake in TaskUs by 10.3% during the first quarter. Dalton Investments Inc. now owns 750,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,224,000 after acquiring an additional 69,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies in Philippines, the United States, India, and internationally. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through non-voice digital channels; and other solutions, including experience and customer care services for new product or market launches, and customer acquisition solutions.

