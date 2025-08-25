Brokerages Set TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Price Target at C$74.42

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$74.42.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRP. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of TC Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.

TC Energy Price Performance

TC Energy Announces Dividend

Shares of TRP opened at C$70.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.40. TC Energy has a 1-year low of C$55.27 and a 1-year high of C$72.25. The stock has a market cap of C$73.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$66.65 and a 200 day moving average price of C$67.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TC Energy news, Director Russell Mahan sold 11,424 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.22, for a total value of C$802,193.28. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

