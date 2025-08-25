Brokerages Set TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) PT at $197.55

Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $197.5455.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on TEL shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen raised TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TEL

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

TEL stock opened at $204.8070 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.78. TE Connectivity has a 12-month low of $116.30 and a 12-month high of $212.76. The firm has a market cap of $60.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. TE Connectivity has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.270-2.270 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total transaction of $3,975,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,130,963.28. This represents a 49.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 52,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.78, for a total transaction of $10,198,062.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 23,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,524.26. The trade was a 69.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,795 shares of company stock worth $26,401,597 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of TE Connectivity

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEL. Security National Bank of SO Dak grew its position in TE Connectivity by 0.5% in the second quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 10,865 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.6% in the second quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.0% in the second quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 1,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.