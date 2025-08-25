Brokerages Set The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Target Price at $8.61

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.6111.

Get Western Union alerts:

WU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Western Union from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Zacks Research raised Western Union to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Western Union from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Western Union in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Western Union from $10.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th.

View Our Latest Report on WU

Western Union Price Performance

NYSE:WU opened at $8.6750 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61. Western Union has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $12.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 66.11%. Western Union’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Western Union has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.750 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Western Union will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Western Union news, CFO Matthew Cagwin purchased 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.36 per share, with a total value of $146,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 225,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,107.96. The trade was a 8.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Union

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Union during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in Western Union during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Western Union by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 68,622 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 21,456 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Western Union by 188.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Western Union during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Union Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.