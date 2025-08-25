Brokerages Set U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) PT at $52.55

Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.5476.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on USB. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Raymond James Financial raised U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on USB

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Bancorp

In related news, EVP Souheil Badran sold 23,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $1,099,509.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 70,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,259,833.64. This trade represents a 25.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $971,285,000. Davis Selected Advisers raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 19,331,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $874,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442,623 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,183,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,589.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266,724 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,230,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,962,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 4.5%

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $48.2410 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $75.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $35.18 and a 1 year high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. U.S. Bancorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.85%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.