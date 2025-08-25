Brokerages Set Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) PT at $187.20

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $187.20.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Vail Resorts from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $183.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vail Resorts

In other news, CFO Angela A. Korch acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $157.00 per share, with a total value of $31,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 3,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,492. The trade was a 6.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $8,572,000. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 5.9% during the second quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the second quarter worth about $378,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 9.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vail Resorts Stock Up 3.6%

Vail Resorts stock opened at $162.6880 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.99. Vail Resorts has a 1-year low of $129.85 and a 1-year high of $199.45.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.00 by $0.54. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 9.81%.The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vail Resorts will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $2.22 per share. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 24th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.55%.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

