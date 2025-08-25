Brokerages Set Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) PT at $187.20

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $187.20.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Vail Resorts from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $183.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $8,572,000. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 5.9% during the second quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the second quarter worth about $378,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 9.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Vail Resorts stock opened at $162.6880 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.99. Vail Resorts has a 1-year low of $129.85 and a 1-year high of $199.45.
Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.00 by $0.54. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 9.81%.The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vail Resorts will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $2.22 per share. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 24th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.55%.
Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.
