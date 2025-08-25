Brokers Issue Forecasts for Barrick Gold Q1 Earnings

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) – Research analysts at Raymond James Financial raised their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Barrick Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 20th. Raymond James Financial analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.77. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $2.24 per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$33.14.

Barrick Gold Stock Up 2.1%

TSE:ABX opened at C$36.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$30.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$27.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.83, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Barrick Gold has a one year low of C$21.73 and a one year high of C$36.47. The company has a market cap of C$44.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.48.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corp is one of the world’s largest gold producers, operating mines in North America, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company segments consist of nine gold mines namely Carlin, Cortez, Turquoise Ridge, Pueblo Viejo, Loulo-Gounkoto, Kibali, Veladero, North Mara, and Bulyanhulu. It generates maximum revenue from the Carlin mine segment.

