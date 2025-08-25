Brokers Offer Predictions for Capstone Copper Q1 Earnings

Get Capstone Copper alerts:

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James Financial increased their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Capstone Copper in a report released on Wednesday, August 20th. Raymond James Financial analyst J. Elliott now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.11. Raymond James Financial has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Capstone Copper’s current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Capstone Copper’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CS. Scotiabank increased their price target on Capstone Copper from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$8.75 to C$9.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.19.

Capstone Copper Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of CS stock opened at C$9.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.16. The firm has a market cap of C$5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -247.30, a PEG ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$8.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.70. Capstone Copper has a 12-month low of C$4.98 and a 12-month high of C$11.15.

About Capstone Copper

Capstone Copper Corp is a company that mines, explores, and develops mineral properties in the Americas. Specifically, the group has operating mines in the US, Mexico, and Canada, and development projects in Chile and Canada. Capstone’s main focus is copper, but the company also produces zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, and gold.

