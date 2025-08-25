Brooklyn Investment Group Acquires 6,674 Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. $PLTK

Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) by 15,890.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,674 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Playtika were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Playtika in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,222,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at about $311,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at about $343,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Playtika in the 4th quarter valued at about $567,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Playtika by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 692,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after buying an additional 299,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Playtika Stock Up 5.4%

Shares of PLTK stock opened at $3.74 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.44 and a 200-day moving average of $4.98. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $8.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.85.

Playtika Announces Dividend

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.13). Playtika had a negative return on equity of 83.90% and a net margin of 3.23%.The company had revenue of $696.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Playtika has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.7%. Playtika’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Holding Uk Ltd Playtika II sold 150,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $719,645.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 199,359,642 shares in the company, valued at $950,945,492.34. This trade represents a 0.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Playtika from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Playtika from $11.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.04.

Playtika Profile

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

