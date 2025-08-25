Brooklyn Investment Group Boosts Position in Tenet Healthcare Corporation $THC

Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 908.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 5.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 10.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Christopher S. Lynch sold 3,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total value of $697,093.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,358 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,827.62. The trade was a 24.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lisa Y. Foo sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.53, for a total value of $1,436,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,748,227.34. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,989 shares of company stock valued at $5,369,512. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $179.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.71. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a 12 month low of $109.82 and a 12 month high of $185.25. The company has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.52.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $1.18. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 7.17%.The business had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Tenet Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.550-16.210 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Corporation will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on THC. Bank of America lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wolfe Research lowered Tenet Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.88.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

