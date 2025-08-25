Brooklyn Investment Group Grows Position in Ferguson plc $FERG

Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 103.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Ferguson by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Ferguson by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $843,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ferguson by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FERG opened at $233.2480 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $222.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.26. Ferguson plc has a one year low of $146.00 and a one year high of $238.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $45.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.16.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.44. Ferguson had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 5.68%.During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.40%.

FERG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ferguson from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Ferguson from $189.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ferguson from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.64.

Ferguson Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

