Brooklyn Investment Group Grows Position in Zoom Communications, Inc. $ZM

Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 277.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Zoom Communications were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Zoom Communications by 18.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 175,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,977,000 after buying an additional 27,430 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Zoom Communications by 15.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zoom Communications by 31.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Zoom Communications by 990.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Zoom Communications by 0.7% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Zoom Communications from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Zoom Communications from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoom Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Zoom Communications from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Communications from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.00.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $82.47 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.57. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.41 and a 52 week high of $92.80. The stock has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.68.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 10,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $787,283.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,914.84. The trade was a 84.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 33,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $2,519,749.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,542 shares of company stock valued at $6,609,623. 10.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

