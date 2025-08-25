Brooklyn Investment Group Has $31,000 Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. $ST

Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 1,575.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,273 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ST. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 515.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 278.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 110.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,873 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 83.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on ST shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.64.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $33.4310 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.99 and a 200-day moving average of $27.23. Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. has a 1 year low of $17.32 and a 1 year high of $39.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 2.97%.The company had revenue of $943.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sensata Technologies has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.810-0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

Sensata Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.