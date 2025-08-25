Brooklyn Investment Group Has $32,000 Stock Holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA $FMS

Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) by 424.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 34.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 22.4% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 39,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 7,299 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $850,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on FMS shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $25.5750 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.44. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $18.94 and a 1 year high of $30.46.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 3.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

(Free Report)

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.