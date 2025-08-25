Brooklyn Investment Group Makes New Investment in NeoGenomics, Inc. $NEO

Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,319,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,503,000 after purchasing an additional 426,341 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,920,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 407,017 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 87,238 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,281,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 433,163 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 22,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

In other NeoGenomics news, Director Michael Aaron Kelly purchased 5,000 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.60 per share, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics stock opened at $6.61 on Monday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $19.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.88 million, a P/E ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.36.

NEO has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Leerink Partners cut NeoGenomics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NeoGenomics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

