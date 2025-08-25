Brooklyn Investment Group Purchases 1,043 Shares of SM Energy Company $SM

Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 1,097.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,138 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SM. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in SM Energy by 169.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,873,860 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,397 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in SM Energy by 51.4% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,207,245 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $96,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,948 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in SM Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,363,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in SM Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,910,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LP boosted its position in SM Energy by 45.5% during the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 1,226,895 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,746,000 after purchasing an additional 383,616 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on SM. Raymond James Financial cut SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Susquehanna increased their price target on SM Energy from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on SM Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. TD Cowen raised SM Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on SM Energy from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

SM Energy Stock Performance

SM opened at $27.7150 on Monday. SM Energy Company has a 12-month low of $19.67 and a 12-month high of $47.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.68 and a 200-day moving average of $27.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.27. SM Energy had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 25.94%.The company had revenue of $792.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that SM Energy Company will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.30%.

SM Energy Profile

(Free Report)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.