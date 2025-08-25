Brooklyn Investment Group Purchases 843 Shares of BankUnited, Inc. $BKU

Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 14,050.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get BankUnited alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in BankUnited by 165.5% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in BankUnited in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in BankUnited by 697.4% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in BankUnited in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in BankUnited in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 3,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $152,989.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 39,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,080.33. This represents a 9.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $34,430.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,785.88. The trade was a 6.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,442 shares of company stock worth $323,184. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of BankUnited from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Hovde Group upped their price target on shares of BankUnited from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of BankUnited in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of BankUnited from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.55.

Get Our Latest Report on BKU

BankUnited Stock Up 5.5%

BankUnited stock opened at $38.8870 on Monday. BankUnited, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.21 and a twelve month high of $44.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.71 and a 200-day moving average of $35.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. BankUnited had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $273.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BankUnited Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

BankUnited Profile

(Free Report)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.