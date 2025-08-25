BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Receives $43.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DOOO shares. TD Securities raised BRP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 6th. Stifel Canada raised shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Desjardins raised BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRP in the second quarter worth about $290,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BRP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,793,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in BRP by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BRP during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in BRP by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 476,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,088,000 after acquiring an additional 32,424 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ DOOO opened at $58.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.84. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -142.41 and a beta of 1.24. BRP has a 12-month low of $31.78 and a 12-month high of $72.84.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. BRP had a positive return on equity of 54.71% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BRP will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.1557 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently -153.66%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

