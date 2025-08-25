Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BLDR. Barclays dropped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Oppenheimer set a $155.00 price objective on Builders FirstSource and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $132.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.44.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of BLDR opened at $144.46 on Friday. Builders FirstSource has a 12-month low of $102.60 and a 12-month high of $203.14. The stock has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.37.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Builders FirstSource has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Dirkson R. Charles acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $109.67 per share, for a total transaction of $548,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $548,350. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Builders FirstSource

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 371.7% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 12.0% in the second quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

