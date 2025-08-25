Burlington Stores’ (BURL) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $300.00 price target on the stock.

BURL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Loop Capital cut their price target on Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $345.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $254.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $297.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.92.

NYSE:BURL opened at $281.0630 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.05. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $212.92 and a one year high of $298.89. The firm has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 44.03%. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Burlington Stores has set its Q2 2025 guidance at 1.200-1.300 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 8.700-9.300 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.64, for a total transaction of $99,388.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 65,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,483,118.56. This represents a 0.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen Ferroni sold 450 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.39, for a total transaction of $108,625.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,680.71. The trade was a 15.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 235.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the second quarter worth $151,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.6% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 9.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

