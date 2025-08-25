C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target Raised to $136.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Bank of America from $120.00 to $136.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

CHRW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price (up previously from $129.00) on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.24.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $125.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.01. The company has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.86. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $84.68 and a fifty-two week high of $126.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.49%.

Insider Activity at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In related news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 5,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total transaction of $664,079.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 65,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,640,222.72. This represents a 8.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Arun Rajan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $304,350.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 130,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,898,148.34. This represents a 1.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,577 shares of company stock valued at $1,714,544. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

