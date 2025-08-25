Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target Raised to C$115.00

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CCO. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Cameco from C$92.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Cameco from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Cameco from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$105.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$107.08.

Cameco Stock Performance

Cameco Company Profile

Shares of CCO opened at C$103.61 on Friday. Cameco has a 1 year low of C$48.71 and a 1 year high of C$110.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$102.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$79.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$45.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 391.47, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.35, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

