Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Coty (NYSE:COTY) Price Target to $4.00

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

COTY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Coty from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Coty in a research report on Monday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.25 price objective (down from $6.50) on shares of Coty in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Coty from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.34.

Coty Price Performance

Coty stock opened at $3.9150 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.13. Coty has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $10.09. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 6.24%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coty

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COTY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Coty by 5.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,645,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,921,000 after buying an additional 2,055,771 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Coty by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,460,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,240,000 after acquiring an additional 267,261 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 10.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,346,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,613 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Coty by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,318,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Coty during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,449,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

