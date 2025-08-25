Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

CSIQ has been the topic of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Roth Capital set a $11.00 price target on Canadian Solar and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Canadian Solar from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Canadian Solar from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Canadian Solar from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Solar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.02.

Read Our Latest Report on CSIQ

Canadian Solar Stock Up 6.5%

Shares of Canadian Solar stock opened at $11.07 on Friday. Canadian Solar has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.95 and its 200 day moving average is $10.48. The firm has a market cap of $741.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 1.35.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The solar energy provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($1.29). Canadian Solar had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Canadian Solar has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Solar

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 7.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,884,865 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $64,969,000 after purchasing an additional 405,800 shares during the last quarter. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 87.8% in the first quarter. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd now owns 2,607,700 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $22,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,200 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 15.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,311,596 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $19,995,000 after purchasing an additional 310,564 shares during the last quarter. Shah Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 9.2% in the first quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 1,906,285 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $16,489,000 after purchasing an additional 160,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 21.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,815,113 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $20,039,000 after purchasing an additional 324,254 shares during the last quarter. 52.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canadian Solar

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.