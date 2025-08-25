Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Sunday.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price (down from $9.00) on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.67.

Caribou Biosciences Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of CRBU stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $172.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.26. Caribou Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $2.9995.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 million. Caribou Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 62.35% and a negative net margin of 1,800.93%. Analysts forecast that Caribou Biosciences will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBU. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 91,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 48,759 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 14,021 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 859.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 21,416 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 15,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 9,148 shares in the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

