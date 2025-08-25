Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD) vs. Chicago Atlantic BDC (NASDAQ:LIEN) Head-To-Head Contrast

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) and Chicago Atlantic BDC (NASDAQ:LIEN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Get Carlyle Secured Lending alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Carlyle Secured Lending and Chicago Atlantic BDC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carlyle Secured Lending 2 3 1 0 1.83 Chicago Atlantic BDC 0 3 0 0 2.00

Carlyle Secured Lending currently has a consensus price target of $15.10, suggesting a potential upside of 7.93%. Given Carlyle Secured Lending’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Carlyle Secured Lending is more favorable than Chicago Atlantic BDC.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carlyle Secured Lending 29.71% 9.85% 4.59% Chicago Atlantic BDC 21.50% 3.25% 3.07%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Carlyle Secured Lending and Chicago Atlantic BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Carlyle Secured Lending has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chicago Atlantic BDC has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Carlyle Secured Lending and Chicago Atlantic BDC”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carlyle Secured Lending $232.59 million 3.07 $88.98 million $1.20 11.66 Chicago Atlantic BDC $21.67 million 11.45 $9.62 million $0.37 29.38

Carlyle Secured Lending has higher revenue and earnings than Chicago Atlantic BDC. Carlyle Secured Lending is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chicago Atlantic BDC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.5% of Carlyle Secured Lending shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.4% of Chicago Atlantic BDC shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Carlyle Secured Lending shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of Chicago Atlantic BDC shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Carlyle Secured Lending pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.4%. Chicago Atlantic BDC pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.5%. Carlyle Secured Lending pays out 133.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Chicago Atlantic BDC pays out 367.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Carlyle Secured Lending beats Chicago Atlantic BDC on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carlyle Secured Lending

(Get Free Report)

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector. The fund seeks to invest across United States of America, Luxembourg, Cayman Islands, Cyprus, and United Kingdom. It invests in companies with EBITDA between $25 million and $100 million.

About Chicago Atlantic BDC

(Get Free Report)

Chicago Atlantic BDC Inc. is a specialty finance company which has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Its investment objective is to maximize risk-adjusted returns on equity for its stockholders by investing primarily in direct loans to privately held middle-market companies, with a primary focus on cannabis companies. Chicago Atlantic BDC Inc., formerly known as CHICAGO ATLNTIC, is based in NEW YORK.

Receive News & Ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.