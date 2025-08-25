CAVA Group, Inc. $CAVA Shares Acquired by Brooklyn Investment Group

Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 168.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in CAVA Group were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get CAVA Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAVA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAVA Group Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of CAVA stock opened at $68.3810 on Monday. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.70 and a 1-year high of $172.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 2.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.25.

Insider Transactions at CAVA Group

CAVA Group ( NYSE:CAVA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 12.98%.The firm had revenue of $280.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other CAVA Group news, insider Jennifer Somers sold 2,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $215,032.76. Following the transaction, the insider owned 137,048 shares in the company, valued at $10,300,527.68. The trade was a 2.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Theodoros Xenohristos sold 3,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $230,139.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 350,209 shares in the company, valued at $26,321,708.44. This trade represents a 0.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,634,738. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Friday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $74.00 price target on CAVA Group in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Melius started coverage on CAVA Group in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CAVA Group from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on CAVA Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CAVA Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

Get Our Latest Report on CAVA

About CAVA Group

(Free Report)

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CAVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.