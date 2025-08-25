Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) Receives $59.94 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.9444.

Several analysts have weighed in on CE shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Celanese from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Celanese from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celanese

Celanese Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CE. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its holdings in Celanese by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Celanese by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Celanese during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 122.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CE opened at $48.4380 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.75 and a 200-day moving average of $52.65. Celanese has a one year low of $36.29 and a one year high of $142.54. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -3.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Celanese had a negative net margin of 16.30% and a positive return on equity of 10.48%. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. Celanese has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.100-1.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Celanese will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Celanese’s payout ratio is -0.81%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

