Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Separately, WBB Securities began coverage on shares of Celularity in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They issued a “moderate buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Celularity Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ:CELU opened at $3.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.08. Celularity has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in Celularity by 106.4% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 21,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 11,057 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celularity in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Celularity by 1,538.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 35,023 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Celularity in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celularity in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. 19.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celularity

Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, an allogeneic CAR-T cell for the treatment of non-Hodkin's lymphoma (NHL) and mantle cell lymphoma (MCL); CYNK-001, an allogeneic unmodified natural killer cell that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and APPL-001, a genetically modified placental-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell for the treatment of Crohn's disease.

