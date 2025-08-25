Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CCS. B. Riley assumed coverage on Century Communities in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Century Communities from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Century Communities Stock Performance

Shares of CCS stock opened at $67.5190 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.41. Century Communities has a one year low of $50.42 and a one year high of $108.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.24.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.70 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Century Communities will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 27th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 14.16%.

Institutional Trading of Century Communities

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Century Communities by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,558,751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,592,000 after buying an additional 382,408 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 26.6% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,341,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,569,000 after acquiring an additional 282,133 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 32.2% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,044,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,832,000 after acquiring an additional 254,186 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LP boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 280.0% in the second quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 285,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G PLC acquired a new stake in Century Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,000,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

Featured Stories

