Chardan Capital Cuts Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Price Target to $216.00

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Chardan Capital from $219.00 to $216.00 in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on KRYS. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 price objective (down previously from $176.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $195.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on KRYS

Krystal Biotech Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of Krystal Biotech stock opened at $150.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.50. Krystal Biotech has a 52 week low of $122.80 and a 52 week high of $207.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 0.70.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. Krystal Biotech had a net margin of 40.85% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $96.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.42 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Krystal Biotech will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Krystal Biotech

In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 1,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $208,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,508,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,208,400. This represents a 0.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 49,800 shares of company stock worth $7,487,943 over the last three months. 13.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Krystal Biotech

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Krystal Biotech by 8.0% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 86,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,916,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Krystal Biotech by 310.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 71.4% during the second quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 108.9% during the second quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 922,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,870,000 after buying an additional 481,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the second quarter worth approximately $893,000. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

About Krystal Biotech

(Get Free Report)

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.