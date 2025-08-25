Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in RPC, Inc. $RES

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,865,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 175,340 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in RPC were worth $10,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get RPC alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RES. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in RPC by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 12,551 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in RPC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in RPC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in RPC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in RPC by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 85,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 9,463 shares in the last quarter. 41.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPC Trading Up 6.6%

Shares of RES opened at $4.7550 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.80 and its 200 day moving average is $5.01. RPC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $7.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.64.

RPC Announces Dividend

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $420.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.08 million. RPC had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 3.77%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that RPC, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. RPC’s payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RES shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of RPC from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of RPC from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of RPC from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $4.69.

View Our Latest Analysis on RPC

About RPC

(Free Report)

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages provision of a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.