Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Receives $228.50 Average PT from Analysts

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $228.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CHKP shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $200.00 target price on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $220.00 target price on Check Point Software Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 116.4% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

CHKP opened at $190.42 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $169.01 and a twelve month high of $234.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.59.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $665.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.10 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.600-10.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

