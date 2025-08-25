CID Holdco (NASDAQ:DAIC) Cut to Strong Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CID Holdco (NASDAQ:DAIC – Free Report) to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Friday.

CID Holdco Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ DAIC opened at $4.35 on Friday. CID Holdco has a 1-year low of $4.16 and a 1-year high of $75.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CID Holdco

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in CID Holdco during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,267,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CID Holdco during the 2nd quarter worth about $513,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CID Holdco during the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in CID Holdco during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000.

CID Holdco, Inc is a manufacturing company in the Computer Software industry.

