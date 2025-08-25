Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CIEN. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Ciena from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down from $73.00) on shares of Ciena in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.54.

Ciena Stock Up 2.7%

NYSE:CIEN opened at $89.7620 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.55. Ciena has a 52-week low of $49.21 and a 52-week high of $101.44.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). Ciena had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Ciena has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ciena

In other news, SVP Brodie Gage sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $31,829.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 43,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,934,791.92. This trade represents a 0.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 2,044 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $166,872.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 47,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,853,244.72. This represents a 4.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,969 shares of company stock valued at $2,694,781 over the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marex Group plc bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the second quarter valued at $434,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Ciena by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,610 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,369 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 301.0% during the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 250,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,332,000 after purchasing an additional 187,658 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 57,457 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,599 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

