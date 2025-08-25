Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING) Price Target Raised to $62.00

Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cingulate in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CING opened at $4.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of -0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.23. Cingulate has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $11.88.

Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.27). Equities research analysts expect that Cingulate will post -11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Cingulate by 283.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cingulate in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cingulate in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. 41.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cingulate Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder and anxiety in the United States. The company’s stimulant medications are CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate), which is in phase 3 clinical trial, as well as CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine), which is in investigational new drug application development for the treatment of attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder intended for children, adolescents, and adults.

