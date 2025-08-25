Citigroup Cuts Copa (NYSE:CPA) Price Target to $150.00

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $159.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CPA. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Copa in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Copa from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Copa in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Copa in a report on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.83.

Copa Trading Up 2.7%

NYSE CPA opened at $116.9020 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.04. Copa has a 52 week low of $82.54 and a 52 week high of $121.63.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.36. Copa had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 18.36%.The firm had revenue of $842.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Copa will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Copa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Copa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Copa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,869,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Copa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $539,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Copa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. 70.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 375 daily scheduled flights to 82 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 106 aircraft comprising 76 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft, 29 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft, and one Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter.

