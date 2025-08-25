Citigroup Cuts Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Price Target to $150.00

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Extra Space Storage to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $149.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.60.

Extra Space Storage Stock Up 2.6%

NYSE:EXR opened at $142.6740 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.72. Extra Space Storage has a 52 week low of $121.03 and a 52 week high of $184.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.07.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.01). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 29.51%.The firm had revenue of $841.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Extra Space Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 140.56%.

Insider Activity at Extra Space Storage

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total transaction of $1,127,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 27,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,541. The trade was a 21.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Extra Space Storage

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,269,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,052,717,000 after purchasing an additional 300,167 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,680,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,017,006,000 after purchasing an additional 210,466 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the second quarter worth $1,058,303,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,795,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $851,070,000 after buying an additional 100,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,513,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $665,514,000 after buying an additional 419,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

