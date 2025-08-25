CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) Receives $77.25 Average PT from Brokerages

CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.25.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on CMS shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price objective on CMS Energy and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on CMS Energy from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CMS

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

Institutional Trading of CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 68,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,008,810.32. This trade represents a 2.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMS. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 285.5% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 127.7% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Tobam boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 35.0% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS Energy Stock Up 0.4%

CMS stock opened at $73.0930 on Friday. CMS Energy has a fifty-two week low of $63.97 and a fifty-two week high of $76.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.36.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 12.76%.The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. CMS Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.540-3.600 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.5425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 64.20%.

About CMS Energy

(Get Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.