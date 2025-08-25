Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (OTCMKTS:ELPVY) & Spine Injury Solutions (OTCMKTS:SPIN) Head to Head Review

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL and Spine Injury Solutions”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL $3.95 billion 0.90 $504.25 million N/A N/A Spine Injury Solutions $30,000.00 391.27 -$810,000.00 ($0.0923) -334.64

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has higher revenue and earnings than Spine Injury Solutions.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL 18.43% 16.92% 7.73% Spine Injury Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

This table compares Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL and Spine Injury Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Spine Injury Solutions pays an annual dividend of $2.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.3%. Spine Injury Solutions pays out -3,098.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.6% of Spine Injury Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 68.6% of Spine Injury Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL beats Spine Injury Solutions on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

(Get Free Report)

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines. It holds concessions to distribute electricity in 399 municipalities in the State of ParanÃ¡ and in the municipality of Porto UniÃ£o in the State of Santa Catarina. The company also provides telecommunication services to corporate clients, including supermarkets, universities, banks, internet service providers, and television networks, as well as to retail clients; and broadband internet access to public elementary and middle schools. In addition, it supplies piped gas to 47,238 customers, including thermoelectric plants, cogeneration plants, gas stations, other businesses, and residences through a gas distribution network covering 833 kilometers in the State of ParanÃ¡. Companhia Paranaense de Energia Â- COPEL was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Curitiba, Brazil.

About Spine Injury Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. provides a suite of revolutionary electrical power generation technologies. The company intends to offer Evirontek Integrated Platform to the cryptocurrency mining industry to reduce the exorbitant high cost of electricity. It also provides spine injury diagnostic services; and owns, develops, and leases the Quad Video Halo video recording system used to record medical procedures. The company is based in Costa Mesa, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.