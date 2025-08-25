Comparing BKV (BKV) & Its Rivals

BKV (NYSE:BKV – Get Free Report) is one of 75 public companies in the “Other Alt Energy” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare BKV to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BKV and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BKV $580.98 million -$142.87 million -114.00 BKV Competitors $3.59 billion $321.53 million 36.03

BKV’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than BKV. BKV is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

43.5% of shares of all “Other Alt Energy” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of BKV shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of shares of all “Other Alt Energy” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares BKV and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BKV -2.69% 3.21% 2.21% BKV Competitors -28.56% -21.04% -3.60%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for BKV and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BKV 0 0 8 0 3.00 BKV Competitors 286 1036 1711 63 2.50

BKV currently has a consensus price target of $28.25, indicating a potential upside of 23.90%. As a group, “Other Alt Energy” companies have a potential upside of 3.20%. Given BKV’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BKV is more favorable than its peers.

BKV Company Profile

BKV Corporation engages in the acquisition, operation, and development of natural gas and NGL properties. It is also involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Denver, Colorado with additional offices in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania and Fort Worth, Texas. BKV Corporation, LLC operates as a subsidiary of Banpu North America Corporation.

