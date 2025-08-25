Comparing Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) and International Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:ISCO)

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) and International Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:ISCO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Castle Biosciences and International Stem Cell, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Castle Biosciences 0 0 8 0 3.00 International Stem Cell 0 0 0 0 0.00

Castle Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $37.00, suggesting a potential upside of 77.54%. Given Castle Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Castle Biosciences is more favorable than International Stem Cell.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

92.6% of Castle Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Castle Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 83.5% of International Stem Cell shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Castle Biosciences and International Stem Cell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Castle Biosciences -2.73% 2.37% 2.03% International Stem Cell -3.29% N/A -5.63%

Volatility and Risk

Castle Biosciences has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Stem Cell has a beta of -0.07, indicating that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Castle Biosciences and International Stem Cell”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Castle Biosciences $332.07 million 1.82 $18.25 million ($0.35) -59.54 International Stem Cell $9.09 million 0.13 -$210,000.00 ($0.04) -3.64

Castle Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than International Stem Cell. Castle Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than International Stem Cell, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Castle Biosciences beats International Stem Cell on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus. In addition, the company provides DecisionDx-UM test, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test that predicts the risk of metastasis for patients with uveal melanoma; and IDgenetix, a pharmacogenomic test that helps guide drug treatment for major depressive disorder, schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, anxiety disorders, social phobia, obsessive-compulsive personality disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. It offers its products to skin cancer, gastroenterology, and mental health markets. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Friendswood, Texas.

About International Stem Cell

International Stem Cell Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutic and biomedical products in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops ISC- hpNSC, a neural stem cell program that has completed the Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease, as well as for treating stroke and traumatic brain injury. The company also offers anti-aging skin care products, including ProPlus Advanced Defense Complex, ProPlus Advanced Recovery Complex, ProPlus Eye Firming Complex, ProPlus Neck Firming Complex, ProPlus Advanced Aqueous Treatment, ProPlus Collagen Booster, ProPlus Elastin Booster, and ProPlus Brightening Toner. In addition, it provides human cell culture products comprising human skin cells and reagents for the study of skin disease, toxicology, or wound healing; human cells from the heart and blood vessels, and reagents to study cardiovascular disease and cancer; human bronchial and tracheal cell lines for the study of toxicity, cystic fibrosis, asthma, and pathogenesis; and human mammary epithelial cell lines for the study of breast cancer, three dimensional culture, and carcinogen screening. Its human cell culture products also comprise adult stem cells and reagents for regenerative medicine; human prostate cells and specialized medium to study prostate disease; human renal and bladder cells and media to study renal and bladder diseases; human corneal cells and media for the study of corneal disease; human female reproductive system cells for the study of cellular physiology; human skeletal muscle cells for the study of biology, diabetes, insulin receptor studies, muscle metabolism, muscle tissue repair, and myotube development; and other cell culture reagents and supplements for the growth, staining, and freezing of human cells. International Stem Cell Corporation was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

