Comparing FrontView REIT (FVR) & Its Peers

FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR – Get Free Report) is one of 111 public companies in the “REIT – EQTY TRUST – OTHER” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare FrontView REIT to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Get FrontView REIT alerts:

Dividends

FrontView REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. FrontView REIT pays out -80.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “REIT – EQTY TRUST – OTHER” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.7% and pay out 272.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. FrontView REIT is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.9% of shares of all “REIT – EQTY TRUST – OTHER” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of FrontView REIT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of shares of all “REIT – EQTY TRUST – OTHER” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FrontView REIT -43.21% -5.48% -3.33% FrontView REIT Competitors -1.05% -3.69% 0.83%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares FrontView REIT and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for FrontView REIT and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FrontView REIT 1 2 2 0 2.20 FrontView REIT Competitors 1753 6865 7603 231 2.38

FrontView REIT currently has a consensus price target of $15.10, suggesting a potential upside of 9.86%. As a group, “REIT – EQTY TRUST – OTHER” companies have a potential upside of 12.34%. Given FrontView REIT’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe FrontView REIT has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FrontView REIT and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio FrontView REIT $66.68 million -$22.21 million -12.85 FrontView REIT Competitors $1.51 billion $129.05 million 38.09

FrontView REIT’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than FrontView REIT. FrontView REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

FrontView REIT competitors beat FrontView REIT on 12 of the 14 factors compared.

FrontView REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FrontView REIT specializes in real estate investing.

Receive News & Ratings for FrontView REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FrontView REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.